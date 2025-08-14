MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 14 August 2025

Kannada actor Darshan arrested after Supreme Court cancels bail in Renukaswamy murder case

Darshan's arrest came shortly after his friend and actress Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the case, was taken into police custody

PTI Published 14.08.25, 05:50 PM
In this Thursday, June 20, 2024 file image, Actor Darshan being taken to a Bengaluru court in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, in Bengaluru.

In this Thursday, June 20, 2024 file image, Actor Darshan being taken to a Bengaluru court in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, in Bengaluru. PTI

Kannada actor Darshan was arrested on Thursday after his bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court in the Renukaswamy murder case.

His arrest came shortly after his friend and actress Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused in the case, was taken into police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police sources, Darshan was arrested at his wife Vijayalakshmi’s house in Hosakerehalli in Bengaluru.

Also Read

Sources said the actor wanted to evade arrest and surrender in court, but the police got information about his stay and arrested him.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court Murder
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bihar SIR: Publish list of 65 lakh deleted voters, Supreme Court tells Election Commission

The apex court, hearing petitions against the poll panel revision of voter lists, also reportedly says Aadhaar should be valid proof
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a programme organised to mark 12 years of 'Kanyashree Prakalpa', state government's social welfare scheme for girls, in Kolkata, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

India would not have got Independence if Bengal was not there. Bengal stands for harmony, unity

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT