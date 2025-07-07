MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengaluru youth thrashed for 'sending' obscene texts to girl, attackers cite ‘Renukaswamy murder case’

In the video, the accused were heard saying that he (victim) is Renukaswamy and they are accused number one, two and three. Police arrested eight people

PTI Published 07.07.25, 12:58 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

A college student was allegedly kidnapped, stripped, and brutally assaulted on the outskirts of Bengaluru, following which eight people were arrested, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on June 30 in Soladevanahalli, a locality in the Nelamangala taluk near Bengaluru.

The victim, Kushal, had allegedly sent an obscene message to a girl, who informed her friends.

On June 30, the accused kidnapped him in a car and took him to a secluded spot, where Kushal was allegedly stripped and assaulted.

They also threatened to kill him in a manner similar to Renukaswamy’s murder, referring to the recent high-profile case involving Kannada actor Darshan and his associates.

Also Read

They also filmed the assault, which has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, the accused were heard saying that he (victim) is Renukaswamy and they are accused number one, two and three.

The Soladevanahalli police registered a case and arrested all eight accused involved in the assault.

"We have arrested all the eight accused on charges of robbery and kidnapping," a police officer told PTI.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

