Centre steps in to curb ‘opportunistic pricing’ by airlines, Naidu tells Lok Sabha

Replying to questions, the civil aviation minister said the government has intervened in the past to check high airfares during major events such as the Covid pandemic, the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and the recent IndiGo crisis

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 18.12.25, 08:52 PM
Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. Sansad TV via PTI Photo

The Centre steps in to regulate airfares during extraordinary circumstances when airlines resort to “opportunistic” pricing, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu told the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to questions, Naidu said the government has intervened in the past to check high airfares during major events such as the Covid pandemic, the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and the recent IndiGo crisis.

“Whenever there are extraordinary circumstances, when airlines resort to ‘opportunistic pricing’, the Central government steps in to ensure that there is control on pricing,” the minister said.

He added that the ministry would continue to focus on the issue if similar situations arise in the future. “In the future also, if any such situation arises, the ministry's focus will be on the issue. We have monitoring units to ensure affordable pricing in all the routes,” Naidu said.

The minister also pointed out that there is a cap on fares on the UDAN routes, which are meant for short-distance air travel.

Earlier this month, IndiGo, which controls more than 65 per cent of the market share, cancelled thousands of flights, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded and disrupting vacation plans, important meetings and weddings.

The airline’s operations are now slowly stabilising.

Centre Lok Sabha
