Goa nightclub fire: Court extends police remand of co-owner Ajay Gupta by four days

A Goa court on Thursday extended the police remand of Ajay Gupta by four days.

Gupta, co-owner of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub was arrested from New Delhi on 10 December, after which a court in Mapusa remanded him to police custody for seven days.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was produced before a lower court on Thursday as the initial remand period was coming to an end.

The court sent Gupta to four more days of police custody, his advocate Rohan Desai told reporters. During the hearing, the accused complained of back pain.

"Gupta had complained about back pain. The court ordered his medical examination, after which he was allowed use of a mattress in custody. He was examined by a specialised doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital," the lawyer said.

The fire broke out around midnight on 6 December at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora in North Goa, claiming the lives of 25 persons, including 20 staff members and five tourists.

Earlier in the day, Gupta filed a bail application.

So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Those taken into custody include Gupta and two other owners, Gaurav Luthra and his brother Saurabh, who were deported from Thailand.

Five staff members of the nightclub have also been arrested. They are Rajiv Modak, corporate general manager, Priyanshu Thakur, gate manager, Rajveer Singhania, bar manager, Vivek Singh, general manager, and Bharat Karan Singh Kohli, an employee.

Police have also issued a Look Out Circular against Surinder Kumar Khosla, another owner of the nightclub who is a British citizen.