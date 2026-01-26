Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand alleges attack attempt by saffron clad youths

Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, has alleged that over a dozen youths carrying saffron pennants tried to attack him in Allahabad’s Sangam area on Saturday night.

Pankaj Pandey, an associate of the Shankaracharya, has submitted an application at the Kalpwasi police station at Magh Mela along with CCTV footage for the police to identify the attackers, register an FIR and arrest them.

“The goons wanted to kill me. They kept trying to come close to me and attacked my followers and disciples. We have evidence of the attack and want the police to take action against the culprits,” Avimukteshwaranand said on Sunday.

He has been on dharna on Triveni Marg since January 18, when the police and the mela administration asked him to step out of his palanquin and approach the Sangam on foot to take the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.

"Those who had stopped me from going to the Sangam have now planned to eliminate me just because I have tried to protect Sanatan Dharma from anti-religious politicians,” Avimukteshwaranand said.