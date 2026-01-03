JNUSU alleges targeting of student leaders after police notices over library surveillance protests

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has accused the university administration of targeting elected student representatives after Delhi Police served enquiry notices to current and former union office bearers over protests against surveillance measures at the B R Ambedkar Central Library.

The notices followed an FIR lodged by the JNU administration against JNUSU president Aditi Mishra, vice president Gopika, general secretary Sunil, joint secretary Danish and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to PTI, Mishra said the office bearers have been asked to appear before the police. “JNUSU office bearers and former JNU president have been called to the police station for questioning,” Mishra said.

In a statement, the students’ union said the enquiry notices were issued for opposing the installation of facial recognition cameras and magnetic entry gates at the central library, a move it described as an attempt to silence student voices and intimidate activists.

The union linked the current action to long-standing demands related to the condition of the library.

According to the statement, students have repeatedly flagged what they call the “disastrous condition” of the facility, citing fund cuts and administrative neglect.

For years, they have demanded more books, increased seating capacity and longer library hours.

Instead, the statement said, the administration chose to spend limited resources on surveillance infrastructure, which students argue restricts movement and infringes on privacy.

JNUSU said magnetic gates were first installed in August last year without any consultation. Protests led by the then union leadership forced the administration to remove the gates.

Library officials had later assured students that any future decision would be taken by an independent committee with student representation.

The union now claims this assurance was violated when the gates were reinstalled during the JNUSU elections in November 2025, a period when much of the campus was focused on the poll process.

The newly elected union protested the move, after which, JNUSU alleged, the administration issued proctorial notices and filed police complaints.

Calling it a “dastardly attack,” the union has demanded the immediate withdrawal of all cases against the student leaders.