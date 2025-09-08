J&K Police register FIR in Hazratbal vandalism, detain 30 amid political backlash

Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case in connection with the vandalisation of a plaque with the Ashoka emblem at the Hazratbal shrine, with the Srinagar MP claiming the detention of around 30 people.

The police action marks a rebuff of Valley politicians’ call for leniency towards the accused.

Police sources said an FIR was lodged at Nigeen police station against an unidentified mob vide Sections 300, 352, 191(2), 324(4), 196 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disturbing religious assembly, breaching peace, rioting, damaging property, promoting enmity between groups and criminal conspiracy as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act.

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi said he was disheartened and anguished to learn that nearly 30 people had been detained by the police.

“I strongly condemn this act of operational retribution at a time when statesmanship demanded an approach of reconciliation and empathy from the administration,”

he said.

“It is equally disappointing that this issue is being institutionally distorted to represent a twisted litmus test for nationalism,” he added.

The police are tight-lipped about the purported detentions over fears of escalation of tension ahead of Eid e Milad on September 12, which marks the end of a weeks-long festival at Hazratbal.

Police sources said more than two dozen people had been detained, but no formal arrests had been made.

“They have been detained for questioning following the checking of videos and CCTV footage of the incident,” an official said.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said it “seems like nearly 30 people have been detained in the aftermath of the incident at Dargah Hazratbal”.

“This is an extremely sensitive religious issue and a ham-handed operational approach betrays a sheer lack of understanding of our tumultuous history. They must be released,” he wrote on X.

Kashmiri Pandit leader Sandeep Mawa said the police had arrested “26 Muslim brothers” in connection with the Hazratbal episode and offered to bear their “advocate and bail expenses”.

Kashmiri politicians have been gunning for BJP leader and waqf board chief Darakshan Andrabi for installing the plaque carrying the national emblem, widely perceived to be an idol in Kashmir, inside the shrine.

They have sought Andrabi’s removal and the registration of a case against her for hurting religious sentiments.

The BJP has rallied to her support and condemned the vandalism.

“The Hazratbal shrine is a symbol of peace. The shrine’s deep connection to the Prophet Muhammad’s relic has truly contributed to its image as a beacon of ‘Faith & Unity’. I strongly condemn the vandalism of the sacred Ashoka Emblem from the Dargah Hazratbal inauguration stone,” parliamentary and minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X.

Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said Hazratbal was rebuilt by Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, but even the installation of his picture at the shrine would not have been tolerated.