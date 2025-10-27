MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jharkhand: Two drown while bathing in river during Chhath festival, one goes missing

The search was underway to trace another person, who also went missing after being swept away in the river, says a senior officer

PTI Published 27.10.25, 09:21 AM
A woman offers prayers during the ‘Kharna Puja’ amid the 'Chhath Puja' festivities on the banks of the Ganga river at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

A woman offers prayers during the ‘Kharna Puja’ amid the 'Chhath Puja' festivities on the banks of the Ganga river at Sangam, in Prayagraj, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. PTI picture

Bodies of two persons, who had gone missing while bathing in the Sone river on the occasion of the Chhath festival, were fished out in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said.

The search was underway to trace another person, who also went missing after being swept away in the river, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The deceased were from Bihar, he said.

Altogether six people went to bathe in the river near Pokhrahi village under the Hussainabad Police Station limits on the occasion of 'Kharna', a ritual of the four-day Chhath festival, and three of them waded deep into the water and were swept away by the current, he said.

Three others swam to shore, Hussainabad Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sonu Kumar Chaudhary said.

"Divers fished out the bodies of Ankush Paswan (22) and Adarsh Chandravansi (22), both residents of Bihar, while the search operation was underway for Rajnish Chandravansi, who hails from Pokhrahi village in Palamu district," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Hussainabad) Mohammad S Yaqub said.

Paswan and Adarsh Chandravanshi (22) were from Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar, respectively.

They have come to their in-laws' place in Palamu to celebrate the Chhath festival.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

