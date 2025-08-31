Hemant Soren to join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Patna on Monday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's capital Patna on Monday, a JMM leader said.

The CM will leave for Patna on Monday morning, he said.

"JMM president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren will join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, at the concluding leg of the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. This historic occasion will transform into a show of strength for the opposition unity," JMM central general secretary Vinod Pandey said in a press statement.

'Mahagathbandhan' leaders will hold a march in Patna on Monday, marking the culmination of the yatra that covered about 1,300 km and passed through over 110 Bihar assembly constituencies in what was seen as a prelude to a high-octane assembly polls campaign in the state.

"The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a joint conspiracy of the BJP and the Election Commission to deprive voters, especially the poor, backwards, minorities, Dalits, labourers, farmers, and tribal communities, from exercising their franchise against the BJP's ideology," Pandey alleged.

The JMM leader said that the ruling coalition government in Jharkhand has already passed a resolution in the assembly against the SIR, conveying its message to the people.

"Hemant Soren called it a direct attack on democracy. In Bihar, the opposition has also termed the SIR as a conspiracy to marginalise poor people," he claimed.

