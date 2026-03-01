4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any damage from anywhere, the officials said.

An official of the Meteorological Department said the tremor was felt at 01:25 am.

The epicentre of the tremor was five kilometres below the surface of the earth at a latitude of 33. 08 degrees north and longitude 76.17 degrees east, the official said.

