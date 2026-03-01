MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
4.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

The epicentre of the tremor was five kilometres below the surface of the earth at a latitude of 33. 08 degrees north and longitude 76.17 degrees east, the official said

PTI Published 01.03.26, 08:33 AM
Representational image File image

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the mountainous Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any damage from anywhere, the officials said.

An official of the Meteorological Department said the tremor was felt at 01:25 am.

The epicentre of the tremor was five kilometres below the surface of the earth at a latitude of 33. 08 degrees north and longitude 76.17 degrees east, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Earthquake Jammu And Kashmir
