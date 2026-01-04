Leaders across parties mark JB Patnaik's 100th birth anniversary and recall legacy

Former Odisha chief minister Janaki Ballabh Patnaik, popularly known as JB Patnaik, was remembered on his 100th birth anniversary on Saturday, with leaders across party lines stressing the need to keep his legacy alive for future generations.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily, former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang and senior Congress leaders paid floral tributes and recalled JB’s contributions to Odisha’s development. Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik joined the event online.

JB Patnaik served as Odisha’s chief minister for 14 years — two consecutive terms from 1980 to 1989 and a third from 1995 to 1999. He later served as governor of Assam from 2009 to 2014.

Speakers at the event unanimously agreed that JB laid the foundation of Odisha’s industrialisation by announcing the establishment of 1,000 industries in 1,000 days. Former Karnataka chief minister Moily, describing JB as his “guru”, said he shaped modern Odisha. “We are passing through difficult times and political turmoil. Every leader must emulate his

empathy for the common people. He was the first chief minister to pass a bill giving official recognition to the state’s language. His legacy must reach every household,” Moily said.

Chief minister Majhi recalled working with JB in the Assembly between 2004 and 2009. “JB Patnaik was the leader of Opposition and Naveen Patnaik was the chief minister. I was a second-term MLA and deputy chief whip. I learnt a lot from him and those lessons help me even today,” Majhi said.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik also lauded JB’s contributions. “He worked for industries, IT, agriculture and socio-economic development. When I was chief minister, JB was the leader of Opposition,” Naveen said.

All India Congress Committee general secretary and MP Randeep Surjewala highlighted JB’s mass connect. “Starting his career as a journalist, JB Patnaik was the mind behind the cheap rice scheme such as rice at ₹2 per kg. He was

deeply connected to the masses,” he said.

Niranjan Patnaik, chairman of the JB Patnaik centenary celebration committee, said: “Many attempts were made to defame him. Even CBI and vigilance enquiries were conducted, but he emerged unscathed every time. His contributions will always be remembered. We want to carry forward his legacy to the next generation.”

He announced that a year-long celebration has been planned. The committee also demanded that Kalinga Stadium and Bhubaneswar railway station be named after JB Patnaik. A documentary on his life was screened at the Capital High School ground as part of the tributes.