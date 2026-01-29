Republic Day tableau row erupts in Jammu over claims of Kashmir centric cultural display

The display of traditional Kashmiri samavars (kettles), houseboats and handicrafts in Jammu and Kashmir’s tableau at the Republic Day parade has antagonised the Jammu-centric, Right-wing ecosystem that perceives it as the imposition of an exotic culture on the region.

The Jammu region has recently been roiled by communal tensions, with calls for separation from Kashmir gaining momentum in the Dogra heartland. It began with protests against the domination of Muslims in the maiden selection list of Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College and spread to various other areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

A fresh controversy has now erupted over the Union Territory’s Republic Day tableau, with pro-Jammu activists taking umbrage at the alleged exclusion of Dogra culture.

The tableau, themed “Handicrafts and Folk Dances of J&K”, showcased an intricately designed houseboat, exquisitely engraved samavars, Kani shawls, carpets and walnut wood artefacts from Kashmir.

Jammu was represented by Basholi miniatures and folk dancers who performed to the musical fusion of rubab, santoor and flute.

“Where is Jammu in this tableau? It looks completely Kashmir-themed,” X user Atiriya posted, setting off a debate.

Jammu-based activist Neeraj Singh Dogra wrote: “Jammu is watching from the audience that a Kashmiri Tableau is going in front of me.”

Shivani Vaid, a Jammu-based educationist, claimed Jammu’s rich handicrafts, folk art, history and traditions had been systematically neglected for decades.

BJP leader and Kashmiri Pandit Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo objected to the display of samavars and houseboats, claiming they were not indigenous to Kashmir.

“Samavar is not indigenous to Kashmir and has been imported from Central Asia (Samarkand) and was brought to Jammu and Kashmir by foreign invaders, looters and perpetrators of genocide and ethnic cleansing. Houseboats represent European intervention in Kashmir, especially during the British Raj,” he said in a statement.

Chrungoo said the rubab was a foreign musical instrument, which did not fully

represent Jammu and Kashmir’s classical music and folk traditions.

The BJP leader argued that such displays were attractive to tourists, but failed to convey the true civilisational message and risked imposing “one region’s pseudo culture” over others, including Dogras and Kashmiri Pandits.

Autar Krishan Peshen, a Kashmiri Pandit, said the region’s ancient temples, sacred tirthas and Sanatan heritage remained underrepresented.

Activist Manu Khajuria said the “token representation of a couple of dancers from Jammu” was insulting.

The display was conceptualised and designed by Jammu-based artist and Padma Shri awardee Balwant Thakur and his Natrang group.