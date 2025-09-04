Jammu & Kashmir floods: Valley road links cut, Jhelum overflows in Budgam

Kashmir Valley remains isolated from the rest of India as relentless rains since August 26 have led to severe landslides, mudslides and road washouts, forcing the closure of all major surface routes including the crucial Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Over 3,500 vehicles are stranded along the highways stretching from Kathua to Kashmir, with multiple key roads such as the Mughal Road, Sinthan-Anantnag Road, Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway, and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway also blocked.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway was partially reopened on Monday to facilitate the movement of some stranded vehicles but has been completely blocked due to landslides.

Officials have said that all surface connectivity to the Valley has been cut off due to the closure of important roads.

Jammu Katra shuttle service shut

The Jammu-Katra shuttle train service, launched to help locals and stranded travellers, was halted for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to floods and landslides.

Intense rainfall caused landslides that obstructed the entrance of tunnel number 16 on the railway line between Ramnagar and Manwal in the Jammu-Udhampur area.

“Due to heavy rainfall and landslides, railways have decided to cancel the shuttle train service (between Jammu and Katra) today,” chief public relations officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said.

Jhelum also in spate

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday morning shared in an official announcement of the Budgam district administration noting that a breach in the Jhelum bund near Zoonipora village had led to flooding in several nearby villages, including Shalina, Rakh Shalina, and Baghi Shakirshah.

Residents were safely evacuated overnight to designated rescue centers, with further evacuations underway in vulnerable areas such as Seerbagh and Summerbugh.

The administration has activated six rescue centers and deployed teams including SDRF, NDRF, police, and revenue officials to manage relief operations, urging citizens to remain cautious but calm as efforts continue to protect lives and property.

“All necessary measures are being taken to ensure safety and protection of life and property,” Abdullah posted on X.

Rail traffic has remained suspended in the Jammu railway division for the past nine days due to misalignment and breaches at multiple locations in the Pathankot-Jammu section following heavy rains and flash floods on August 26.

Landslide hits Kishtwar project site

A landslide hit temporary sheds at the Ratle power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, prompting the administration to act swiftly and rescue five persons on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Dhrabshala area when a landslide hit the tin sheds meant for washrooms at the Ratle power project, they said.

Five people, who were trapped inside, were rescued, and three of them have been admitted to GMC Hospital in Doda, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma, who monitored the operation, told PTI they are all safe.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh posted on X that he has spoken to DC Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma in connection with the incident.

"Must appreciate the district administration for taking prompt action and rescuing around five persons who could have otherwise been fatal victims of the landslide at the Rattle power project in Dhrabshala area," Singh said.

The rescued persons are injured but safe and are being given the necessary medical treatment, in addition to every other required assistance, he added.

Restoration work is underway at affected places in the Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal stretch, officials said.

With road travel crippled, Kashmir’s access now relies solely on limited air and rail services, both severely disrupted by the flooding and resulting landslides.

The region continues to grapple with the aftermath of the floods, which have claimed dozens of lives and left thousands stranded.

With inputs from PTI