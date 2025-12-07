MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife arrested in Rajasthan Rs 30 crore cheating case: Police

Udaipur doctor alleges he was promised huge returns from biopic project; transit remand to be sought in Bandra court

PTI Published 07.12.25, 10:06 PM
Vikram Bhatt

Vikram Bhatt File

The Udaipur police on Sunday arrested popular filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife from Mumbai in a Rs 30 crore cheating case registered in Rajasthan, an official said.

Rajasthan Police will apply for their transit remand in Bandra court on Monday, the Mumbai police official added.

Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and six others are accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of Rs 30 crore, the official added. Two people have been arrested in the case earlier, he said.

A team of Udaipur Police, which is probing the case, apprehended Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari on Sunday, he said.

"Murdia, owner of Indira IVF Hospital, wanted to make a biopic on his late wife. He has alleged that he was promised earnings of Rs 200 crore. But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences," the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

