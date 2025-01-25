J&K bans education department from ordering students to attend political rallies

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday banned the education department from passing any directions to students or staff for participation in political programmes or rallies.

The ban, issued through a circular by the School Education Department, comes after the government faced criticism from various quarters over an education department circular directing Poonch authorities to participate in a Tiranga rally of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular was issued by Poonch Chief Education Officer, who directed heads of several schools to send 40-50 students and two teachers to the rally.

The circular attracted criticism from the PDP which alleged the government was using education as a "propaganda tool".

"It is enjoined upon all the Officers including Chief Education Officers, Zonal Education Officers and Head of Institutions of all the schools under School Education Department to not to grant any permission or give direction to students or staff (including all categories of teachers) to participate in any political programme, rally etc. organized by any political party/organization," the latest circular read.

The circular was posted on X by Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister Sakina Itoo.

It instructed all chief education officers to "strictly monitor" that no directions from any district authority is in contravention to the circular.

"In case of any such deviation, the Chief Education officer concerned shall immediately bring the same into the notice of respective Director School Education for further instructions," it said.

On Friday, PDP leader Waheed Para criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah saying, earlier he used to condemn such orders before the elections, but "this blatant transformation" stands as his only "so-called achievement" in the last 100 days.

"J&K government's order with education department's endorsement of an ABVP rally, forcing students to participate, was condemned by Omar Abdullah before elections. Yet now, this blatant transformation under the government stands as its only so-called 'achievement' in the last 100 days," he had said on X.

PDP's Iltija Mufti too on Friday said it was unacceptable that the government was "forcing" students to attend the Tiranga rally organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

"J&Ks Education Department under the NC government has made it mandatory for both private & public school children across Poonch to attend a rally organised by ABVP the RSS affiliated student wing that normalises anti-Muslim bigotry. Using education as a propaganda tool by forcing students to attend ideological events is unacceptable," she said in a post on X.

The PDP president's daughter on Saturday again took to X to criticise the government after Doda youth services and sports officer ordered deputation of four officers for a kabbadi/wrestling championship organised by the ABVP.

"NC government chooses not to rationalise the erroneous reservation policy or ensure transparent recruitment. Instead they are facilitating ABVPs events across schools in J&K. The anti Muslim bigoted student organisation is now being allowed to hold a Kabaddi tournament in Indoor Sports Stadium Doda," Mufti said in a post.

The deputation order was withdrawn after the criticism.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.