Jamia Millia Islamia announces fee hike of up to 41% for 2025-26 academic year

Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia has announced a fee hike for the academic year 2025-26, with increases ranging from 16 to 41 per cent across various courses.

A comparison of the latest prospectus with that of the previous year reveals a sharp rise in tuition fees.

The Department of Persian has seen a 41.41 per cent increase, with fees rising from Rs 6,700 to Rs 9,475 per year.

The Department of Arabic follows closely, with a 37.15 per cent hike, pushing annual fees from Rs 7,200 to Rs 9,875.

Similarly, foreign language programmes, including BA (Hons) in Turkish and other languages, have also witnessed a 37.15 per cent fee rise.

Social sciences programmes, including MA and BA (Hons) in political science, four-year BA (multidisciplinary) and BCom (Hons), now cost Rs 9,875 per year, reflecting a 32.99 per cent increase from the previous Rs 7,425.

Science programmes, including BSc (multidisciplinary), geography, mathematics and physics, have undergone a 34.29 per cent hike, raising fees from Rs 7,800 to Rs 10,475 per year.

The fees for professional courses have also been increased. BTech programmes have seen a 19.04 per cent hike, increasing from Rs 16,150 to Rs 19,225 per year, while MTech programmes now cost Rs 21,375 per year, marking a 16.48 per cent rise.

Law programmes, including LLM (regular) and BA LLB (Hons), have seen a 19 per cent hike, raising fees from Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,850 annually.

With all programmes witnessing an increase in tuition fees, students may face additional financial strain.

Meanwhile, the university has also announced the launch of 14 new courses and expanded its use of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admissions.

This year, 25 programmes -- including nine undergraduate, five postgraduate, eight diploma, and three advanced diploma courses -- will admit students based on CUET merit, up from 20 last year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.