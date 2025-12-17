Jaishankar meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem, backs deeper India–Israel tech and security ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and discussed expanding cooperation in technology, the economy, connectivity and security, expressing confidence that the India–Israel strategic partnership will “grow from strength to strength”.

Jaishankar arrived in Israel on Tuesday for a two-day visit, during which he called on President Isaac Herzog and held talks with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar and Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat. He met Netanyahu later in the day.

“Deeply appreciate the call on Prime Minister Israel @netanyahu in Jerusalem this evening. Extended warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Discussed deepening cooperation in technology, economy, skills and talent, connectivity and security,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“Valued his perspectives on regional and global developments. Confident that our Strategic Partnership will grow from strength to strength,” he added.

Netanyahu acknowledged the meeting in a social media post, sharing photographs from the discussions, as both sides signalled continuity in bilateral engagement amid shifting regional and global dynamics.

Jaishankar's visit comes as preparations are underway for Netanyahu's proposed trip to India.

Netanyahu and Modi spoke recently over the phone, after which the Israeli leader said the two would be “meeting very soon”.

Jaishankar arrived in Tel Aviv from Abu Dhabi, where he participated in the high-profile Sir Bani Yas Forum. He also attended the 16th India–UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th round of the India–UAE Strategic Dialogue held on December 15.