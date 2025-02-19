MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump threatening existence of GST... national sovereignty is at stake here. Will his good friend in New Delhi stand up: Jairam Ramesh

PTI Published 19.02.25, 01:21 PM
Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh File picture

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the talk of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump is calling into question a consumption tax like GST, and wondered whether his "good friend in New Delhi" would stand up to it when national sovereignty is at stake.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said his party has long been calling for a GST 2.0 that will make GST a truly Good and Simple Tax, as it was intended to be.

It has called for the barest minimum of rates and vastly reformed compliance rules, he said in a post on X.

"Now President Trump is threatening the very existence of GST. By its very structure, GST is applicable to imports but not on exports. This has never been disputed," he said.

Now all this talk of reciprocal tariffs by the US President is calling into question a consumption tax like GST, Ramesh claimed.

"WTO apart, national sovereignty is at stake here. Will President Trump's good friend in New Delhi, who keeps trumpeting that he is a Vishwaguru, stand up?" the Congress leader said in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramesh also shared an article on X which claimed that the latest round of proposed tariffs from US President Donald Trump includes a response to what the White House describes as "unfair" taxes, specifically, value-added taxes such as Australia's Goods and Services Tax.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

