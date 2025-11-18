'Jaichands will have to pay price, face consequences': Tej Pratap on 'insult' to Rohini Acharya

Tej Pratap Yadav, the chief of Janshakti Janta Dal and elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, has come out in support of his sister, Rohini Acharya, following her recent public allegations of humiliation by her brother Tejashwi Yadav and aide, Sanjay Yadav, stating "Jaichands will have to pay the price and face the consequences".

The former Bihar minister, who lost the election from Mahua assembly seat, voiced his sentiments in support of his sister Rohini Acharya in a post on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

"I will not tolerate the insult to our sister under any circumstances... Jaichands will have to pay the price for their misdeeds... they will have to face the consequences. Whatever has happened with Rohni didi has shaken me. I tolerated whatever happened to me, but I can't tolerate this insult to my sister. It's unacceptable and unbearable," Yadav said.

"I must tell all these Jaichands... If they target our family, people of Bihar will never forgive them," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav reportedly had a heated argument with Acharya on Saturday, a day after the Bihar assembly election results were announced.

During the argument at their Patna residence, Tejashwi, who was the chief ministerial face of the Opposition bloc, blamed Acharya for the loss.

He then angrily threw a slipper at her and abused her, sources said.

Rohini Acharya, who is one of RJD president Lalu Yadav's nine children, on Saturday afternoon said she was disowning her family and quitting politics.

Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday alleged that she has been "sworn at" and accused of extracting "crores of rupees and a party ticket" in exchange for a "filthy kidney" that she gave to her ailing father.

A day after having left for Delhi, claiming that she had been "driven out" of her parents' home by the cohorts of her younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, the 47-year-old shared lurid details of what took place at their place after the party suffered a debacle in the Bihar assembly polls.

In a couple of posts on her X handle, Acharya alleged, "I was sworn at (gandi galiyan di gayi)", and was "accused of having given my filthy (gandi) kidney to my father" in exchange for "crores of rupees and a party ticket".

Acharya, who had donated a kidney to Prasad a few years ago, had contested last year's Lok Sabha polls, unsuccessfully, from Saran.

In her emotionally charged posts, she rued having made the sacrifice to save her father's life "without caring for the approval of my husband and my in-laws or for the well-being of my three children".

In a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, her father's heir apparent, she said, "May all married women, if they have a brother, never take such a step. They should ask their brother to donate his own kidney or that of a Haryanvi friend."

Acharya was reportedly unhappy over the expulsion of her elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for "irresponsible behaviour". However, in the run-up to the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

Three more of Lalu's daughters - Rajlakshmi, Ragini and Chanda - have also reportedly left the family's 10, Circular Road residence in Patna.