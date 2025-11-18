MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IUML challenges EC’s special electoral roll revision amid Kerala poll schedule row

Petition says the revision order comes as the state prepares for local body polls, alleging the move burdens officials and risks exclusion of NRI voters from the draft rolls

Our Bureau Published 18.11.25, 07:32 AM
Supreme Court Of India

Supreme Court Of India File picture

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday moved the Supreme Court to set aside the Election Commission of India’s October 27 notification directing the initiation of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala.

The IUML alleged that the notification had been issued with an “ulterior motive” when the state was already preparing for local body polls.

According to the petitioner, the state election commission had issued a notification on November 11 for the conduct of the local body elections in Kerala in two phases on December 9 and 11, with the results to be declared on December 13.

“Therefore, the only intention behind this SIR... when the state is going for the local body elections and putting unnecessary pressure on the state officers and
also putting the NRI voters at peril, is to exclude as many voters from the draft voters list as possible,” the Indian Union Muslim League said.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Special Intensive Revision (SIR)
