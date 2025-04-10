Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani to visit India from April 11-12: MEA

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani will visit India from April 11-12 and meet President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to boost bilateral ties.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared a media advisory of his upcoming visit.

Tajani is slated to arrive in Delhi on April 11 and hold separate meetings with Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at the Vanijya Bhawan.

On April 12, he will call on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the afternoon, the advisory stated.

