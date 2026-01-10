MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ISRO to open 2026 launch calendar with PSLV-C62 mission carrying EOS-N1 satellite

The mission is being undertaken by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, with the co-passenger satellites belonging to both domestic and international customers

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.01.26, 12:07 PM
Representational image

Representational image

The Indian Space Research Organisation will begin its 2026 launch calendar on January 12 with the PSLV-C62 mission, which will place the EOS-N1 earth observation satellite and 14 other payloads into orbit.

The mission is being undertaken by NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, with the co-passenger satellites belonging to both domestic and international customers.

“The integration of the vehicle and the satellites has been completed and pre-launch checks are in progress. The PSLV-C62 mission is proposed to lift-off on January 12 at 10.17 hrs, from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota,” ISRO said on Saturday.

The 25-hour countdown is scheduled to begin on January 11, ahead of what will be the 64th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

ISRO said the EOS-N1 satellite has been jointly built by Thailand and the United Kingdom. The entire mission is expected to conclude more than two hours after liftoff.

The primary payload - 'Earth Observation Satellite' built by Thailand and the United Kingdom, will fly piggyback along with 13 other co-passenger satellites, which would be deployed into the intended sun-synchronous orbit around 17 minutes after lift-off.

However, the separation of the fourth stage of the rocket (PS4) and demonstration of Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule belonging to a Spanish startup, is expected to take place in over 2 hours after the launch.

ISRO said scientists would restart the fourth stage of the rocket to demonstrate the KID capsule to make its re-entry into the earth atmosphere. For this to occur, the scientists would re-start the fourth stage to de-boost and enter a re-entry trajectory, and this will be followed by the KID capsule separation.

Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule (which will be the last co-passenger) will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and make a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean, ISRO said.

PSLV has completed 63 flights so far, including the ambitious Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), and Aditya-L1 mission.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
