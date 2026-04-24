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regular-article-logo Friday, 24 April 2026

INS Sudarshini port call at Las Palmas in Canary Islands marks key step in trans-Atlantic voyage

Having sailed from Kochi in January 2026, INS Sudarshini has undertaken port calls in Oman, Egypt, Malta, France, and Morocco, spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 24.04.26, 08:43 PM
Indian Navy sail training ship INS Sudarshini during its port call at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Indian Navy sail training ship INS Sudarshini during its port call at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, Thursday, April 23, 2026. PTI

INS Sudarshini has made a port call at Las Palmas during its ongoing transoceanic deployment under ‘Lokayan 26’, officials said on Friday. They added that the visit highlights growing maritime cooperation between India and Spain.

The stop at the Canary Islands archipelago is notable as it marks the first-ever visit by an Indian naval ship to the region.

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INS Sudarshini arrived at Las Palmas on April 23 as part of its global voyage under ‘Lokayan 26’, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

"The stopover serves as a strategic pause before the ship embarks on her ambitious trans-Atlantic passage," the official said.

Having sailed from Kochi in January 2026, INS Sudarshini has undertaken port calls in Oman, Egypt, Malta, France, and Morocco, spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini is scheduled to hold professional interactions with Spanish naval authorities. Strengthening people-to-people ties, the ship will also be open to visitors from the local Spanish community and the Indian diaspora, the officials said.

The visit underscores growing maritime cooperation and engagement between the Indian Navy and the Spanish Navy, they said.

Having sailed from Kochi in January 2026, INS Sudarshini has undertaken port calls in Oman, Egypt, Malta, France, and Morocco, spreading the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the spokesperson said.

Looking ahead, the ship will undertake a long trans-Atlantic passage with planned participation in Sail 250 commemorative events across various ports in the US as part of the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations, they said.

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