Inquiry on after class 10 student gives birth to baby in Odisha hostel

An inquiry was ordered after a class 10 student gave birth to a baby at the hostel of a state-run residential school in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl delivered a baby girl on Monday after returning to the hostel after appearing in the board examination, they said.

The headmaster of the school, run by the ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department, said, "Men are not allowed in the girl's hostel. We do not know how she got pregnant." "Health workers are supposed to conduct weekly check-ups of all students living in the hostel. This incident showed that the health worker was not doing her job," he said.

The girl and the baby were rushed to the sub-divisional hospital at Chitrakonda, and then shifted to the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital, officials said.

Both the child and mother were stable, they said.

The girl's parents sought to know from the school authorities how the pregnancy remained hidden till she went into labour.

District Welfare Officer Srinivas Acharya said it is likely that the girl might have got pregnant when she went home during vacation.

"A departmental inquiry has already started," he said, adding that a man suspected to have made her pregnant has been detained by the police.

