'Inhuman treatment': 159 Nepali students return home after student's death in Odisha university

As many as 159 students have returned to Nepal via Raxaul border days after a Nepali female student allegedly died by suicide at an Odisha university and the college administration ordered Nepali students to vacate the hostel, an official has said.

Assistant chief district officer, Parsa, Suman Kumar Karki said that 159 Nepali students arrived home from the Raxaul border point till Thursday evening.

There are around 1,000 Nepalese students studying in KIIT, Odisha.

Speaking to the media in Kathmandu, a group of students who returned to Nepal said they were subjected to “inhuman treatment” at the KIIT after the death of the Nepali student in the college hostel.

“After the mysterious death of Prakriti Lamsal, we were abused and got inhuman treatment,” a student said. “We were beaten up by security guards in the presence of university teachers and other staff and asked to vacate the hostel immediately.”

The students said they didn’t feel safe to return to the college despite the assurance given by the university administration.

“There was no safe and conducive environment for study despite the assurances given by the college,” a student added.

On Thursday, foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba said the government had resolved the issue arising out of the death through diplomatic channels. “The Nepal government has resolved the problem surrounding the death of a Nepali student in KIIT Odisha through diplomatic channels by handling the situation seriously,” he said.