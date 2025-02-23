MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 23 February 2025

'Inhuman treatment': 159 Nepali students return home after student's death in Odisha university

The students said they didn’t feel safe to return to the college despite the assurance given by the university administration

PTI Published 23.02.25, 06:07 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

As many as 159 students have returned to Nepal via Raxaul border days after a Nepali female student allegedly died by suicide at an Odisha university and the college administration ordered Nepali students to vacate the hostel, an official has said.

Assistant chief district officer, Parsa, Suman Kumar Karki said that 159 Nepali students arrived home from the Raxaul border point till Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are around 1,000 Nepalese students studying in KIIT, Odisha.

Speaking to the media in Kathmandu, a group of students who returned to Nepal said they were subjected to “inhuman treatment” at the KIIT after the death of the Nepali student in the college hostel.

“After the mysterious death of Prakriti Lamsal, we were abused and got inhuman treatment,” a student said. “We were beaten up by security guards in the presence of university teachers and other staff and asked to vacate the hostel immediately.”

The students said they didn’t feel safe to return to the college despite the assurance given by the university administration.

“There was no safe and conducive environment for study despite the assurances given by the college,” a student added.

On Thursday, foreign minister Arzu Rana Deuba said the government had resolved the issue arising out of the death through diplomatic channels. “The Nepal government has resolved the problem surrounding the death of a Nepali student in KIIT Odisha through diplomatic channels by handling the situation seriously,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

KIIT University Student Death Nepalese
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How US federal employees are fighting back against Elon Musk and his DOGE

Some civil servants are using whatever levers they have to resist the orders of the world’s richest man, both in public and behind closed doors
Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
Quote left Quote right

Dept of Admin Reforms... allotted to Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal is not in existence

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT