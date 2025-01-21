Infant suffers uneasiness onboard Kerala-bound flight from Qatar; dies at hospital

A 11-month-old infant, who developed some uneasiness onboard a Kerala-bound flight, died at a hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The baby boy met with the tragedy while he was on his way to the home state from Qatar.

Son of a couple hailing from northern district Malappuram, Fesin Ahammed, travelled to the state with his mother.

A police officer said the infant developed some uneasiness onboard the flight and he was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly soon after the flight landed at Nedumbassery airport here.

Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said.

