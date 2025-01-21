MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Infant suffers uneasiness onboard Kerala-bound flight from Qatar; dies at hospital

Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said

PTI Published 21.01.25, 11:40 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A 11-month-old infant, who developed some uneasiness onboard a Kerala-bound flight, died at a hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The baby boy met with the tragedy while he was on his way to the home state from Qatar.

Son of a couple hailing from northern district Malappuram, Fesin Ahammed, travelled to the state with his mother.

A police officer said the infant developed some uneasiness onboard the flight and he was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly soon after the flight landed at Nedumbassery airport here.

Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

