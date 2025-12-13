MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IndiGo flight suffers tail strike while landing at Ranchi airport; passengers experience sudden jolt

Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar said that the plane was grounded following the incident, as it was found to be technically ineligible for takeoff

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 13.12.25, 01:21 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An IndiGo flight suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ranchi airport, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm on Friday when the Bhubaneswar-Ranchi flight was landing with around 70 passengers on board, they said.

"The tail of the aircraft touched the runway during landing. Passengers experienced a sudden jolt. However, they were all safe and unharmed," Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI.

The plane was grounded following the incident, as it was found to be technically ineligible for takeoff, he said.

"Its next departure from Ranchi to Bhubaneswar was cancelled. Some passengers cancelled their journey, while some rescheduled their travel. Some passengers were sent to Bhubaneswar by road," he added.

