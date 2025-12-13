UP man held for kidnapping minor, raping her in Mumbai and Pune for nearly a month

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl and raping her multiple times after taking her to Mumbai and Pune for about 25 days.

The accused, identified as Baburam, allegedly kidnapped the girl on November 14. Following a complaint by her father, a case was registered and the minor was later rescued from an area under the Chitbaragaon police station, officials said.

Station Officer Dinesh Pathak said the girl told police that Baburam had taken her to Mumbai and Pune, where he raped her repeatedly. Based on her statement, sections related to rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been added.

The accused was arrested the accused on Friday near the Dharmapur intersection, and he was sent to jail after completing the necessary legal formalities, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.