Future combat power rests on jointness, self-reliance and innovation: CDS Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said India’s future combat power will be driven by three pillars — Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation — which he described collectively as “JAI”.

Reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Chauhan said wars “cannot (be) won by rhetoric, but by purposeful action,” and pointed to regional developments marked by “institutional fragility and reactive adjustments.”

“In contrast, India’s strength rests on the robust institutions, democratic stability and unwavering professionalism of our armed forces,” he said. Addressing newly commissioned officers, the CDS said they were joining the Indian Air Force at a time of deep transformation driven by integrated structures, joint operations and national pursuit of self-reliance.

Explaining JAI, he said Jointness means fighting as one nation and one force, Atmanirbharta means trusted platforms built not only for India but for the world, while Innovation requires thinking ahead of the curve.

"These three pillars will shape India's future of combat power," he said.

The intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindoor continues, he said.

"You (new officers) also join the Air Force at a moment when a new normal has firmly taken shape. An era defined by a high degree of operational preparedness, 24-7, 365 days. The intensity of operations may have ebbed, but Operation Sindhur continues," he said.

Asserting that war and warfare are at the cusp of a major revolution, General Chauhan said the Defence forces are committed to adapt to changing environment and imbibing reforms to remain ready and relevant.

He further said battles in the older domains will always remain contested, often brutal. But in the new domains, they will be smart, swift, and shaped by intellect, innovation, and initiative. The force that masters new frontiers is more likely to prevail in future conflicts.

General Chauhan reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade of 216 Course.

The event marks the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets across various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The event also included a display by the Akash Ganga team and Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) to mark the beginning of the CGP.

Aerial displays by the Sarang helicopter display team and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) were major attractions of the ceremony.