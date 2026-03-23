MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

IndiGo appoints former Air India Express MD Aloke Singh as new Chief Strategy Officer

'He will partner closely with the leadership team on cross-functional priorities designed to improve agility, elevate customer experience and deliver sustainable shareholder value,' IndiGo said in a statement

PTI Published 23.03.26, 08:27 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The country's largest airline, IndiGo, on Monday announced the appointment of former Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh as its Chief Strategy Officer.

The appointment comes less than two weeks after the sudden resignation of IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Singh will lead the company's long-term strategic planning function and drive enterprise-wide transformation initiatives focused on accelerating growth, enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening competitive positioning in a rapidly evolving global aviation landscape.

"He will partner closely with the leadership team on cross-functional priorities designed to improve agility, elevate customer experience and deliver sustainable shareholder value," IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo's Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia, said Singh brings an exceptional blend of strategic vision and operational depth.

"His comprehensive understanding of the aviation ecosystem will be invaluable as we build a more agile, resilient and future-ready organisation, and accelerate our next phase of growth. For now, Aloke will report to me. Once the next CEO assumes office, he will transition to reporting to the new Chief Executive," Bhatia said.

An aviation industry veteran, Singh had served at Air India Express as Managing Director and as Chief Executive Officer. He has also held senior leadership positions at Air India and Oman Air.

RELATED TOPICS

IndiGo Airlines
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Major points of agreement': Trump on 'strong' talks between US and Iran

Trump said the conversations that took place on Sunday would to continue on Monday and that if the negotiations continued productively, there would be a deal very soon
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

11 airlines exited market since 2016 due to financial stress, non-availability of aircraft

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT