India's approach has always been measured, responsible and remains so, says Jaishankar after talking to Rubio

The US State Department said Marco Rubio emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation

PTI Published 10.05.25, 01:47 PM
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar PTI

India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday after talking to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The phone conversation between Jaishankar and Rubio came as Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other's installations, escalating the already serious confrontations.

"Had a conversation with US @SecRubio this morning. India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so," Jaishankar said in a social media post.

The US State Department said Rubio emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation.

"He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

S Jaishankar
India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so

