Railways seeks central's final nod for Mhow-Khandwa gauge conversion in Madhya Pradesh, 1.2 lakh trees at risk

The Indian Railways has approached the Centre for final approval to begin gauge conversion of the Mhow-Khandwa line in Madhya Pradesh, a project that could result in the felling of over 1.2 lakh trees, officials said.

Once the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change grants clearance, the trees could be removed to make way for the broad-gauge line running through dense forests across two districts, they added on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials noted that the 156-km broad-gauge track will replace the existing 118-km narrow-gauge line, originally laid during the pre-independence princely state era. Work on the gauge conversion is already underway and is expected to be completed within the next two years.

In a statement, Mukesh Kumar, public relations officer of Western Railway's Ratlam division, said the remaining gauge conversion work for the roughly 90-km Mhow (Dr Ambedkar Nagar)-Omkareshwar Road section requires final clearance from the central ministry.

"Construction will take place on about 454 hectares of forest land between Mhow and Mukhtyara-Balwada. For land acquisition, the Railways has already deposited Rs 100.08 crore with the Forest Department and obtained in-principle approval from the ministry," he said.

Railway officials highlighted that the Mhow-Khandwa gauge conversion will enhance rail connectivity between northern and southern India, benefiting both passenger travel and freight movement.

A Forest Department official estimated that the remaining construction in Indore and neighbouring Khargone districts may necessitate cutting around 1.24 lakh trees.

The official added that a detailed plan has been prepared to minimise environmental impact and preserve a significant number of trees. "Compensatory plantations will be undertaken over double the area affected to offset environmental loss," he said.