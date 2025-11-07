Indian national from Odisha held by RSF militia in Sudan, New Delhi in touch with authorities to secure release

An Indian national has been captured by the anti-government Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Sudan and India is in touch with authorities and international organisations in that country to secure his release.

Adarsh Behera, a 36-year-old resident of Odisha, was taken away by RSF fighters when the militia captured the city of El Fasher last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One Indian national is in the custody of the RSF. As you know, there is fighting going on in the El-Fasher region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing.

Also Read Odisha CMs urge Centre to rescue youth abducted by RSF in conflict-hit Sudan

"We are in contact with the Sudan government and international organisations so that the Indian national can be safely freed and we can ensure his security," he said.

Earlier this week, Sudanese ambassador Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom said that authorities in his country were in touch with Indian officials on the abduction of the Indian national by the RSF.

"We hope that he is not harmed by the militia. The situation is unpredictable, you never know what they will do," Eltom had told reporters.

The Indian embassy based in Port Sudan is closely following the situation and Sudan's embassy in New Delhi has been in touch with the external affairs ministry and the foreign ministry in Port Sudan to secure the release of the Indian national, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.