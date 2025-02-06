MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh

The aircraft was on a routine training sortie, the official said, adding both the pilot ejected safely

Our Web Desk Published 06.02.25, 04:29 PM
Representational image.

A Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an agriculture field in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday after developing a snag, a defence spokesperson said.

Both pilots ejected safely and were being airlifted to Gwalior by a helicopter, he said.

The twin-seater trainer aircraft caught fire after crashing in an agriculture field near Barheta Sani village at around 2.40 pm, said the Central Air Command spokesperson, adding a snag led to the accident.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he added.

