Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 aircraft crashes near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh

A Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in an agriculture field in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday after developing a snag, a defence spokesperson said.

Both pilots ejected safely and were being airlifted to Gwalior by a helicopter, he said.

The twin-seater trainer aircraft caught fire after crashing in an agriculture field near Barheta Sani village at around 2.40 pm, said the Central Air Command spokesperson, adding a snag led to the accident.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he added.