Friday, 14 November 2025

Indian Air Force trainer aircraft crashes near Chennai, pilot ejects safely

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause, says official

PTI Published 14.11.25, 04:35 PM
Representational image

An Indian Air Force aircraft which was on a routine training mission crashed near Tambaram here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The pilot ejected safely, they said.

"An Indian Air Force aircraft 'Pilatus PC-7', which was on a routine training mission, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on November 14. The pilot ejected safely," an official release said.

Responding to a query, an official told PTI that the incident occurred around 2 pm.

"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause," the release added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

