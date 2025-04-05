MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian Air Force skydiving team instructor suffers injuries during 'demo drop', dies at hospital

Sources, said the instructor, an officer in the air force, died at a military hospital after suffering the injury

PTI Published 05.04.25, 11:17 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A para jump instructor from the Indian Air Force's Akash skydiving team succumbed to injuries suffered during a "demo drop" in Agra on Saturday, the IAF said.

According to police, Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari (41) jumped from a helicopter at approximately 9:30 AM. However, his parachute didn't open on time due to a technical malfunction, causing him to fall directly to the ground.

Sources said that the officer died at a military hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosale said, "Information about the death was received from the Military Hospital at around 12 noon. The Sadar police station has sent the body for postmortem examination." In a post on X, the force said, "A Para Jump Instructor from the IAF's Akash Ganga Skydiving Team succumbed to injuries sustained during a Demo Drop at Agra today. The IAF deeply mourns the loss, and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, standing firmly with them in this hour of grief," the IAF posted on X.

