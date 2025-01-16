MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 January 2025

India welcomes announcement of pact for release of hostages and ceasefire in Gaza

In its reaction, India hoped that the agreement will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza

PTI Published 16.01.25, 11:11 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

India on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.

The announcement on the deal comes after 15 months of conflict in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its reaction, India hoped that the agreement will lead to a safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

"We welcome the announcement of the agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We have consistently called for release of all hostages, ceasefire, and return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Gaza Ceasefire Ministry Of External Affairs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Saif Ali Khan has six wounds, two deep, one near spine, undergoing surgery: Lilavati Hospital

The Bollywood star is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi, hospital COO says in update
President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House as he gives his farewell address Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Washington.
Quote left Quote right

Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in US of extreme wealth, power that threatens democracy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT