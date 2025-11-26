India unveils AI-powered Indrajaal Ranger to tackle surge in cross-border drone threats

India bolstered its border security efforts on Wednesday with Indrajaal Drone Defence introducing the ‘Indrajaal Ranger’, the country’s first Anti Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV).

Presented as a fully mobile and AI driven counter drone platform, the Ranger has been developed to detect, track and neutralise hostile drones even while in motion, addressing a long standing vulnerability in India’s defence grid.

Unlike traditional anti-drone systems that operate from fixed positions, the Ranger has been conceptualised as a combat vehicle capable of on the move surveillance, real time patrolling and rapid interception.

The Ranger is built on an all-terrain 4×4 Toyota Hilux platform and can detect drones up to 10 kilometres away and neutralise threats within a 4 kilometre envelope.

It is equipped with an integrated cyber takeover unit, GNSS spoofing technology, RF jamming capability and a spring-loaded kill switch for clean and autonomous takedowns.

Using AI, radar and jamming systems, the vehicle is designed to secure convoys, bases and borders by stopping threats ranging from small quadcopters to coordinated swarm attacks.

The urgency behind its development stems from recent national security incidents that underscored drones as a preferred conduit for cross border smuggling and illegal activity.

India has witnessed a spike in ISI-linked weapons being pushed deep into its territory and a surge in drone based drug drops that feed a Rs 3 lakh crore narcotics trade.

Security agencies have also neutralised hundreds of Pakistani drones this year alone. These developments made a fast and mobile counter drone response critical.

Kiran Raju, CEO and Founder of Indrajaal, highlighted the mission guiding the project and said that every hostile drone taken down translates into lives saved and internal security strengthened. He added that the company’s core objective is to defend freedom.

The ADPV is built to provide seamless and dynamic coverage across border roads, canals, agricultural belts, critical infrastructure zones and dense urban areas.

Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, Retired, who attended the launch as guest of honour, lauded the innovation and said that India’s youth deserve a safer nation free from the influence of international crime networks.

He called technologies like the Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle as shields protecting citizens, farmers and future generations and said that the country will value such a transformative contribution.

Indrajaal is recognised as India’s pioneering autonomous Counter UAS and air defence technology enterprise.

Its proprietary autonomy engine, SkyOS, integrates multi sensor intelligence and real time decision making into a unified C5ISRT framework.

The firm has secured ARDTC certification for Counter UAS deployment and has already demonstrated operational success.

