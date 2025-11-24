Indian Navy commissions indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel INS Mahe

The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, which is expected to boost its combat prowess.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the commissioning of INS Mahe, marking the new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.

Dwivedi said the strength of armed forces lies in synergy and Operation Sindoor is an apt example of this.

In the age of multi-domain operations, the country's to ability to act in concert from the depths of the ocean to the highest frontier will determine the security influence of the Indian republic, he said.

Mahe will serve as a 'Silent Hunter' on the Western Seaboard -- powered by self-reliance and dedicated to safeguarding India's maritime frontiers.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals, the Navy said.

With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches, it added.

Named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar Coast, the ship's crest features an 'Urumi', the flexible sword of Kalaripayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has started preparations for the Navy Day 2025 on December 3.

The day will be marked with a spectacular operational demonstration on December 3 at Shangumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram, presenting a vivid display of precision, professionalism, and the force's expanding maritime power.

The event is a part of the Navy's initiative to host the Navy Day celebrations away from major Naval bases.

In previous years, the operational demonstration was held in Puri (Odisha) and Sindhudurg (Maharashtra).