Cold wave grips Kashmir valley; Pulwama, Shopian record season’s lowest temperatures

The cold wave in Kashmir intensified as the minimum temperature across the valley stayed several degrees below the freezing point, officials said here on Tuesday.

1 4 Icicles are formed on branches of a tree, seen on a cold winter morning, at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. PTI picture

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, which was the second coldest night of this winter season, MET officials said.

The city on Monday recorded the coldest night as the minimum had settled at minus 3.2 degrees Celsius the previous night.

2 4 A man looks on as icicles are formed on branches of a tree, during a cold winter morning, at Pahalgam, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. PTI picture

Shopian town in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley as the minimum dipped to minus 5.4 degrees Celsius followed closely by Pulwama where the minimum temperature stayed five degrees below the freezing point.

3 4 A villager walks amid low-visibility on a cold and foggy morning, near the International Border, on the outskirts of Jammu, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. PTI picture

Pahalgam tourist resort in Anantnag district, which serves as one of the two base camps for Amarnath Yatra in the valley recorded a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg resort in North Kashmir recorded minimum temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

4 4 Icicles cover grass and ground on a winter morning, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. PTI picture

Zojila, the pass connecting Kashmir valley to Ladakh union territory, recorded a low of minus 16 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir valley has been going through a prolonged dry spell since October as MET office here has forecast dry weather over the next week.

