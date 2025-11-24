No respite from pollution woes, Delhi's air quality remains ‘very poor’ with AQI 397

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category on Monday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 396, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

1 5 An NDMC vehicle mounted with an anti-smog gun moves past India Gate, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. There was no respite from toxic air for Delhi as it continued to face 'very poor' air quality on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). PTI picture

The minimum temperature settled at 9.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below the season's average, while the humidity was recorded at 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, with the weather department forecasting moderate fog.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

2 5 People raise slogans during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, at the India Gate, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. The air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 381, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). PTI picture

A large number of citizens gathered at Delhi's India Gate on Sunday evening to protest against the worsening air quality in the national capital. However, the demonstration quickly turned violent and chaotic after some protesters allegedly attacked police personnel with pepper spray while being removed from the site.

The protesters group said, "When the state makes the air itself poisonous, it becomes necessary for people to unite and raise their voices for their own survival." According to a senior police officer the protesters had gathered close to the C-Hexagon and were told that their demonstration at that location was obstructing ambulances and medical personnel trying to pass through.

"We tried to explain to them that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer said.

3 5 People raise slogans during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, at the India Gate, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. PTI picture

The police personnel at the spot sensed the situation could escalate to a scuffle and advised the protesters to step back.

"They refused, broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there. When our teams were trying to remove them, some of the protestors attacked police personnel using chilli spray. Three to four personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment," the officer said.

4 5 Police and security personnel detain a protestor during a protest against worsening air quality in the national capital, near the India Gate, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. PTI picture

"This was very unusual. For the first time, protestors used pepper spray on officers managing traffic and law and order," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told PTI.

"A few of our officers were sprayed in the eyes and face and are currently receiving treatment at RML Hospital. Legal action is being taken in this regard," he said.

Officials said legal action would be taken against those involved.

5 5 Foreign tourists wearing face masks visit Kartavya Path during a smoggy winter morning, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. PTI picture

On Sunday, at 4pm, the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 391 — firmly in the ‘very poor’ category. It was 370 at the same time on Saturday and 364 on Friday, as per the data from the CPCB.

Doctors and health experts have also sounded alarm bells over the air quality issues which prompted the government to put measures of the stage 4 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to be taken under Stage 3.