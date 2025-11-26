On Constitution Day, Opposition slams Centre; says PM, Ami Shah ‘eroding’ core constitutional values

As the nation marked Constitution Day, the Congress on Wednesday accused the RSS-BJP of attacking and undermining it and said that it is being taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah "who have been subverting constitutional principles in a calculated manner".

1 6 President Droupadi Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution during Constitution Day celebrations at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. PTI picture

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling dispensation of damaging institutions and disrespecting the Constitution, claiming their current reverence for it is a mere pretence and sham as they never made any contribution in its making.

He also claimed that the BJP is showing reverence for the Constitution out of political expediency.

He stressed the need to protect the fundamental principles of the Constitution such as justice, equality, freedom, mutual brotherhood, secularism, and socialism, adding these hallmarks of India are in danger today under the BJP rule.

‘Will not allow any attack on Constitution’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to pledge that "we will not allow any attack" on the Constitution and said he will be the first to stand up against any assault on it.

"The Constitution of India is not just a book; it is a sacred promise made to every citizen of the country. A promise that no matter what religion or caste one belongs to, what region one comes from, what language one speaks, whether poor or rich, one will receive equality, respect, and justice," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

The Constitution is the protective shield of the poor and the deprived, their strength, and the voice of every citizen, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

‘RSS had no role in drafting’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that the RSS "had no role whatsoever" in the making of the Constitution.

Citing archival speeches delivered on 26 November 1949, the day the Constitution was adopted, Ramesh highlighted the pivotal roles played by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in crafting the foundational document of the Republic.

He contrasted this legacy with what he described as the current government’s efforts to weaken constitutional principles.

Ramesh also took a swipe at PM Modi over his call urging citizens to fulfil their Constitutional duties, saying the prime minister's commitment to at least four such duties is "demonstrably suspect", including that of abiding by the Constitution and respecting its ideals and institutions.

His attack came after Modi urged citizens to fulfil their Constitutional duties, asserting that these were foundations for a strong democracy.

"Part IV-A, Article 51-A of the Constitution relates to Fundamental Duties and has enumerated eleven of them. But is the Prime Minister fulfilling even his own fundamental duties as a citizen and leader," Ramesh said on X.

‘Must protect guidance provided by Constitution when democracy is at stake’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said when democracy is at stake, secularism is in an "endangered situation", and federalism is "being bulldozed", people must protect the valuable guidance that the Constitution provides.

Banerjee said the Constitution is the backbone of the nation, masterfully weaving together the diversity of India's cultures, languages, and communities.

"I believe, our Constitution is the backbone of our nation that masterfully weaves together the immense diversity of our cultures, languages, and communities into an integrated, federal whole. On this sacred day, we re-affirm our commitment to the core democratic values enshrined in our Constitution and commit to vigilantly safeguard the sacred principles that define and sustain us as a nation," she posted on X.