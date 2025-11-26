‘Go Back, Simon’: Memes hit Gambhir out of the park after India’s 408-run home Test collapse

Gautam Gambhir is under mounting scrutiny after India crashed to their heaviest home Test defeat, with South Africa sealing the series in Guwahati to take a 2–0 lead. The 408-run loss has exposed serious flaws in India’s batting and overall balance, prompting questions over Gambhir’s approach even as the BCCI backs him.

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

The backlash has been fierce online, with users mocking the former KKR mentor over his selection calls, pitch preferences and tactics. Former cricketers have also flagged misjudgments, adding to the pressure on the India head coach.

2 6

Online discussions have revived attention on Gambhir’s biggest setbacks, including a home Test series loss to New Zealand (0–3), snapping a decade-long Border–Gavaskar Trophy dominance, missing out on the World Test Championship, and now the back-to-back defeats in Guwahati and Kolkata — drawing comparisons with South Africa’s 1999–2000 tour when the visitors secured a 2–0 advantage.

Familiar meme templates have emerged, with some users even invoking the picture from the ‘Go Back, Simon’ march during the Indian Independence movement.

3 6

Some fans have even compared Gambhir’s tenure to Greg Chappell’s controversial stint with the Indian team management. Both assumed charge after India had won three ICC titles, both were involved in disputes with senior players (Sourav Ganguly in 2005; Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in 2024), and both were criticised for abrupt batting-order changes (Sachin–Sourav–Sehwag then; Iyer–Rahul now) and inconsistent leadership decisions (Sehwag–Dravid then; Hardik–Suryakumar now).

4 6

Senior players such as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane have also questioned the constant reshuffling in the Test batting line-up. Ashwin noted that excessive tinkering is unsuitable for the longest format, while Rahane said batters struggle when they are unsure of their position. He pointed to India’s No. 3 spot, citing how consistent usage helped performances in the past, including against the West Indies.

5 6

Both criticised the decision to send Washington Sundar in at No. 3.

Under Gambhir’s tenure, India have now lost nine of their last 18 Tests.

6 6



Amid the growing rhetoric to sack the coach, Iceland Cricket recently announced that Gautam Gambhir will not be invited to be the new national team coach. “That position is already filled and we won 75% of our matches in 2025”, their X handle said.

Also Read Shukri Conrad says Proteas aimed to make India 'grovel' as hosts struggle on final day