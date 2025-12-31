India successfully test-fires two Pralay missiles off Odisha coast

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha, marking another step in the user evaluation phase of the indigenous missile system.

Pralay is an indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile featuring a state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

The missile is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads and can be used against a range of targets, adding flexibility to India’s conventional strike options.

The test-firing was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). According to the defence ministry, the trials were conducted to assess the missile’s performance under operational conditions.

“The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors,” the defence ministry said.