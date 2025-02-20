MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India needs 'at least 20,000 pilots in the near future': Civil aviation minister Naidu

We have orders of up to 1,700 planes that are about to come into the Indian fleet, says the 37-year-old

PTI Published 20.02.25, 02:28 PM
Union minister for Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu watches the performance of IAF's aerobatic team Surya Kiran at Aero India 2025, in Bengaluru.

Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said India will need at least 20,000 pilots in the coming years to meet the rising air-travel demand in the country -- one of the world's fastest growing aviation market.

Addressing a gathering at the UDAAN Bhawan here following the launch of Electronic Personnel License (EPL) for pilots, the Minister said aviation has always been the backbone of connectivity, economic growth, and technological advancements.

He said the country will have 50 more airports in the next five years. The number of airports has doubled to 157 in the last 10 years.

"We are looking at a number which is very ambitious... if you look at the airline sector, we have orders of up to 1,700 planes that are about to come into the Indian fleet. And with so much growth that we are going to see in the coming days, there is going to be a need for at least 20,000 pilots in the near future," Naidu said.

Naidu further said his ministry is using technology in a big way.

"With the launch of EPL, we are ensuring that the pilots can now access their licenses with greater ease and efficiency. This initiative also aligns with the government of India's mission of Digital India, reinforcing our dedication on leveraging technology for the benefit of the citizens and the industry at large," he said.

With the launch, India has become the second country in the world to implement EPL for flight crew. China has already implemented such a facility.

Implementation of Electronic Personnel License (EPL) by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) aligns with the government's Ease of Doing Business and Digital India Initiative.

The adoption of EPL cements India's position as a leader in aviation innovation, the DGCA said.

The step aligns with the roadmap of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for modern aviation governance and reflects the nation's readiness to embrace the future.

Pilots can now securely access their licenses anytime via the eGCA app, with seamless real-time verification for global agencies, the Minister said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

"This is a game-changer for Indian aviation -- enhancing safety, interoperability, and aligning us with global best practices," the post said.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and Director-General (DG) of DGCA Faiz Ahmed Kidwai were also present on the occasion. PTI NKD DRR

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

