India, Morocco sign MoU to boost defence cooperation, joint exercises and counter-terrorism efforts

India and Morocco on Monday inked an agreement to boost military cooperation following talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi.

The two sides also agreed on a comprehensive roadmap to expand cooperation on countering terrorism, maritime security, cyber defence and peacekeeping operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh is currently on a visit to Morocco.

Also Read Moroccans hit the streets for Palestine, urge government to cut ties with Israel

"Had a very productive meeting with Morocco's Defence Minister Mr. Abdeltif Loudiyi and we signed an MoU on cooperation in field of defence," he said on 'X'.

The MoU will provide for an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence engagement, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages, officials said.

"India's ties with Morocco are growing remarkably over the years. We discussed ways to deepen collaboration in key areas, including counter-terrorism efforts, maritime security, cyber defence and capacity building," Singh added.

The MoU provides for a robust institutional framework to the growing partnership and paves the way for collaboration in defence industry, joint exercises, military training and capacity building.

The defence ministry said the discussions between Singh and Loudiyi reflected the shared resolve to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between India and Morocco.

To give momentum to these initiatives, Singh announced the opening of a new defence wing at the Embassy of India in Rabat.

He also highlighted the maturity of India's defence industry and its cutting-edge capabilities, including drone and counter-drone technologies, assuring the Moroccan side that Indian companies are well-positioned to meet the requirements of Morocco's defence forces, the ministry said.

"Both the ministers underscored the importance of enhancing exchanges between armed forces, facilitating training programmes and exploring opportunities for co-development and co-production in the defence sector," it said.

"They also stressed the need for multilateral cooperation to address global and regional security challenges and welcomed closer coordination in maritime security given the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean and Atlantic corridors," it added in a statement.

Singh also extended a formal invitation to Loudiyi to visit India for further discussions on expanding defence cooperation.

"The meeting marks a significant milestone in the bilateral defence relationship, reflecting the growing convergence of strategic interests between India and Morocco," the ministry said.

Singh's visit to Morocco is the first-ever trip to that country by an Indian defence minister.

Ties between India and Morocco have gained momentum since King Mohammed VI's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 in India.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.