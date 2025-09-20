India flags concerns over US H1-B visa fee hike, urges smooth resolution

India on Saturday expressed concern over the United States’ decision to raise fees for H1-B visas to USD 100,000 annually, stressing that the potential disruption to professionals and their families should be addressed suitably by US authorities.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the government has “seen reports” regarding the proposed restrictions on the H1-B visa programme.

“The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1-B programme,” the spokesperson said.

The MEA highlighted that skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed significantly to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness, and wealth creation in both India and the US.

Policy makers will assess the recent steps taking into account these mutual benefits, including the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

“Industry in India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward,” the statement said, adding that the measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences due to the disruption caused for families.

The US move, announced on Friday, aims to crack down on what it described as abuses of the H1-B visa system.

President Donald Trump and White House officials said the fee hike would ensure that only highly skilled workers are admitted and that American jobs are protected.

H1-B visas, typically valid for three years and renewable for another three, are widely used by Indian technology professionals.

Companies sponsoring these visas will now have to pay USD 100,000 annually, a step that could affect whether Indian employees can continue working in the US if companies decide not to bear the cost.

The US administration also unveiled a new “Gold Card” programme offering expedited visa access and a pathway to permanent residency for individuals or companies able to pay USD 1–2 million to the US Treasury.