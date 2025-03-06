MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India deplores incident of security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's trip to UK

'We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists,' Randhir Jaiswal said

PTI Published 06.03.25, 11:49 AM
S Jaishankar

India on Thursday deplored an incident of security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's trip to the UK.

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists," he said.

"We deplore the misuse of democratic freedom by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," Jaiswal added.

Specific details of the incident are awaited.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

