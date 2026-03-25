MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 25 March 2026

India denies Iran toll claims in Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia war concerns

Government cites international law on free navigation as LPG carriers move through route while several India flagged vessels remain stranded near the critical channel

Our Correspondent Published 25.03.26, 07:42 AM
Strait of Hormuz toll claims

A worker loads LPG cylinders onto a truck at Raja Rammohan Roy Sarani in Calcutta on Friday. Picture by Bishwarup Dutta

The Union government on Thursday said that Iran has levied no toll for the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, contesting reports which suggested the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was charging hefty amounts for ships to pass Tehran’s Larak-Qesham channel.

Asked if Iran was collecting any charges from merchant vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, special secretary in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said the channel is an international strait and global conventions allow the right to navigation there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No levy or fee can be imposed on it as per international regulations,” Sinha said. “Therefore, any fact presented by anyone, any argument made by anyone has no basis. This is a baseless argument,” he said. Sinha clarified that no permission is required to cross the Strait of Hormuz, but in the current war scenario, an assessment before moving is necessary.

On Monday evening, two India-flagged LPG carriers — Pine Gas and Jag Vasant — cleared the Strait of Hormuz. Pine Gas is carrying 45,000 metric tonnes of LPG and is scheduled to arrive at New Mangalore Port on March 27. Jag Vasant is carrying approximately 47,600 metric tonnes of LPG and is heading to Kandla Port. The ship is expected to arrive on March 26. Now, 20 India-flagged vessels are stranded west of the
strait. Among them, five were LPG tankers and one was an empty ballast.

RELATED TOPICS

Strait Of Hormuz Iran War West Asia At War
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump says Iran agrees to no nukes, offers oil and gas related Hormuz ‘prize’

The US President asserted that the war against Iran has been won
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

Non-hostile vessels may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT