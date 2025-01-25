Delhi poll: In third manifesto; BJP promises 50,000 govt jobs, clean Yamuna in 3 years

With less than two weeks left for the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP on Saturday promised to clean Yamuna within three years, provide complete ownership rights in 1,700 unauthorised colonies, Rs 10 lakh life insurance for gig workers, lawyers and labourers, 50,000 government jobs for the youth and free metro travel worth Rs 4,000 annually for needy students.

Releasing the final part of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (election manifesto), senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of "lying" and not fulfilling his promises and asserted that "getting rid of liars and betrayers" is the biggest poll issue in Delhi.

Shah said that after coming to power, the BJP will develop a grand 'Mahabharat' corridor to promote and publicise the famous mythological epic of the 'Mahabharata', in partnership with the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Besides, the party pledged to create an integrated public transport network with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, convert Delhi into a 100 per cent e-bus city with 13,000 electric buses, adding that the party will also ensure completion of Delhi Metro Phase IV at the earliest and make metro and buses available 24x7.

He said that with a dedicated fund, the Yamuna will be cleaned in three years and with the Centre's assistance, a Yamuna riverfront will be developed on the line of the Sabarmati riverfront.

Further, the Union minister took a dig at Kejriwal, saying the people of Delhi are waiting for his "world-famous" dip in the Yamuna, which he had promised and assured that the river would be cleaned in seven years.

He also suggested that Kejriwal take a dip in the Ganga at Prayagraj, where Maha Kumbh is currently underway.

Hitting back, the Aam Aadmi Party dubbed BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' as a "Jumla Patra" copying its schemes, and claimed that the party seems to have conceded defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

Launching the third part of the party's manifesto at a press conference, Shah said that people living in 1,700 unauthorised colonies will get full ownership rights of properties, which will pave the way for sale, purchase and construction.

In these colonies, no one had the permission to build, buy or sell his property, he said, adding that now by giving them the complete ownership rights, the BJP will give them the right to construct in accordance with the rules of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry and the by-laws of Delhi, demolish the entire house and build a new one and sell it.

As per an estimate, 30 per cent of Delhi population lives in these colonies and they play a significant role in deciding the fate of any political party in elections.

The BJP manifesto, which was launched in three parts, does not mention separate schemes on free electricity and water.

Shah also reiterated that no welfare schemes for the poor will be stopped in Delhi and the BJP will fulfil all its promises and asked AAP leaders to stop spreading "rumours" through Whatsapp messages and calls.

The Union home minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established the politics of performance.

He promised various new schemes and welfare measures for gig, textile and construction workers. The BJP will form a welfare board for them and provide Rs 10 lakh insurance and Rs 5 lakh accident cover, he said.

The BJP also announced that under the 'Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Samman Yojana', it will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 10,000 for skill upgradation of workers, toolkit and loan up to Rs three lakh to all registered workers.

"Also, we will provide free accident insurance up to Rs 5 lakh and life insurance up to Rs 10 lakh," Shah said.

The party promised to fill 50,000 government posts in a transparent manner and create 20 lakh self-employment opportunities.

The BJP manifesto also promised free travel of up to Rs 4,000 annually for needy students in Delhi Metro under the National Common Mobility Card scheme.

The BJP pledged to give property ownership rights to those living in refugee colonies such as Rajendra Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Kingsway Camp, which were set up after the partition.

Shah said that the Centre has spent Rs 41,000 crore on building roads, Rs 15,000 crore on laying railway lines, and Rs 21,000 crore on airports in Delhi.

He said that Delhi would not have been livable if the central government hadn't invested in its infrastructure.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Shah said he has not seen in his entire political career such a person who lies so craftily, alleging that the level of corruption was never so high as it is under AAP and cited alleged scams.

The Union minister said that AAP leaders make excuses not to work, saying Delhi is not a state.

"Didn't they know the status of Delhi when they fought the elections. It is in their nature to just make excuses," Shah charged.

He said Kejriwal, despite promising not to have an official bungalow, built a "Sheesh Mahal" for himself at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

